The former Erie SeaWolves office building on the corner of French and East 10th streets is no longer standing.

We reported two weeks ago that Casey Wells, the executive director of Erie Events, told us the building was being demolished because it served no purpose as the office space was moved to the inside of UPMC Park.

Wells said the space will be turned into a new park-like space with benches and green space.