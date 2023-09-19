Can’t make it to the Erie SeaWolves playoff game tonight? You can catch game one of the Southwest Division Series Tuesday night at the UPMC Park Stadium Club.

The Watch Party is free; doors open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. vs the Richmond Flying Squirrels @ Richmond in a best-of-three series.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the Division Series will bring game two to UPMC Park at 6:35 p.m., and again on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:35 p.m. (if necessary).

The Watch Party Tuesday night also features a raffle to benefit the SeaWolves Community Fund.

Tickets for individual playoff games are on sale now.