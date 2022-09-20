It was a great night for baseball in Erie as the SeaWolves got ready to compete in their first playoff game since 2013.

There was excitement in the air at UPMC Park as the SeaWolves prepared to face the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game one of the Eastern League Southwest Division Series.

The game kicked off shortly after 6:30 p.m. The team got some batting practice in earlier Tuesday as they prepared for the big game.

The starting pitcher for the night was Reese Olson, 23, who has a record of 8 wins and 6 losses this season, an era of 4.14 and a total of 168 strikeouts this year.

The atmosphere was great and local fans seemed excited for the action to unfold. They’ve been supportive of the SeaWolves all year.

Following Tuesday’s game, the rest of the series will be held in Richmond. If the SeaWolves win this best of three series, they will get a chance to compete in the Eastern League Championship Series that starts on Sept. 25.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As far as we know tickets are still available, so it’s not too late to head down to the ballpark and support our local team.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the SeaWolves game with our very own Mike Fenner, who will have the latest on the action throughout the evening.