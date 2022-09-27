Erie SeaWolves fans can gather at a local pub Tuesday to cheer on the howlers towards another winning game.

U Pick 6 Tap House is hosting a watch party for anyone looking for a place to enjoy the game and good food. One of the managers said people are planning on arriving early to get a table and get settled in before the game starts.

She added that the tap house has been making food all day and have five TVs ready to go to show the game for plenty of viewing opportunities.

“It’s nice to see Erie move to the forefront, so anything that we can do to support the home team and be involved in that is fantastic. We’re an Erie business, and we get to support an Erie team,” said Hannah Tatar, U Pick 6 Tap House manager.

The manager said the staff is excited for Tuesday night and looking to see many people come out.