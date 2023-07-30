ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves played their series finale against the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday.

The SeaWolves took an early lead in the bottom of the second inning when Trei Cruz hit a two-run double.

Bottom of the 2nd, bases loaded with two outs.

Trei Cruz hits a two-run double.

Erie leads 2-0. @JET24Sports @erie_seawolves pic.twitter.com/YhvyV8jWWF — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 30, 2023

Infielder Jace Jung brought his big bats to the Double-A.

The newcomer has only been with the SeaWolves for a total of five games.

He crushed a solo home run in the third inning to put Erie up 3-0.

After striking out last at bat, Jace Jung walked up to the plate with confidence.

Jung hits a solo dinger to right field.

His second this home run with Erie.

3-0 @erie_seawolves @JET24Sports pic.twitter.com/ulriARdtmB — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 30, 2023

Jung returned to the plate in the bottom of the second, after striking out the at bat prior.

He smashed another home run to right field. This time two runs scored.

Erie won the finale 7-1.

The SeaWolves spit their series against the RubberDucks.