ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–One of the SeaWolves’ most recent addition to their roster is infielder Jace Jung.

Jace came from Texas Tech.

He was drafted in 2022 in the first round by the Detroit Tigers and picked 12th overall.

Jace is the younger brother of Josh Jung, third baseman for the Texas Rangers.

Jace says he grew up competing with his brother, and when he got the call up to Double-A, Josh made sure to give his little brother some advice.

“Staying where your feet are and you know controlling what you can control. I mean there are so many outside factors that you can’t control. If you just live in the moment and be where your feet are I think that’s the main thing…this game is hard enough as it is so to just go out and dominate what you can dominate is the main goal.” “Ever since we were younger, we just always grinded together. We always pushed each other to be better. We always did everything together. Wiffle ball in the front yard, those games got heated. I mean I think that’s what has pushed us to be at this level and keep continuing to grow as a player. Our determination to just grind and try to beat people and that’s our main goal, winning.” Jace Jung, Infielder | Erie SeaWolves

Jace is already making a splash.

He debuted in his first game as a SeaWolves on Tuesday.

And on Friday, Jace hit his first Double-A home run.

Team Manager Gabe Alvarez said he admired how aggressive he was in the box.

“I love that he hacked at the first pitch that he saw. I love that. You see a lot of guys who come up here and they want to see a pitch and they’re a little tentative and he just went up their hacking. I love that.” Gabe Alvarez, Manager | Erie SeaWolves

Additional transactions that have been made prior to Saturday’s game, right-handed pitcher Layne Henderson is off to Toldeo.

The SeaWolves have added right-handed pitcher Michael Bienlien from West Michigan.