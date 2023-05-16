MiLB:
Erie SeaWolves 18 – Harrisburg 8
*Erie’s Colt Keith went 6-6 hitting two home runs, driving in seven runs and hitting for the cycle. MLB.com reporter Jason Catania reports that no player in AL/NL history has ever recorded such a game.
