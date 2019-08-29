Manning, Azocar named E.L. Players of the Year

Erie Seawolves outfielder Jose Azocar has been named the 2019 Eastern League Rookie of the Year. In 122 games played with the Seawolves, Azocar batted .284 with 136 hits, ten home runs, and 56 runs batted in. He was also the starting center fielder in the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, teammate and starting pitcher Matt Manning is the Eastern League Pitcher of the Year. In 24 games, Manning is 11-5 with an earned run average of 2.56 and 148 strikeouts. He was named to the Eastern League All-Star game and pitched in the 2019 Futures Game in Cleveland.