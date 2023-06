The Erie SeaWolves are home to start the second half of the Minor League Baseball Eastern League season beginning on Wednesday, June 28th at 6:05 pm against Akron.

Fans will have plenty of chances to see fireworks over the course of the homestand that centers around Independence Day weekend.

UPMC Park will host the team’s biggest fireworks show in team history on Monday, July 3rd for the 6:05 pm game against the Rubber Ducks.

