(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Celebrate the Fourth of July this summer with a fireworks spectacular at UPMC Park!

The Erie SeaWolves announced on Thursday that the team will host a Mega Blast Fireworks Spectacular on Monday, July 3 when the team celebrates the Independence Day holiday.

According to a release, Mega Blast will be the largest fireworks show in SeaWolves history, topping last season’s July 3 fireworks show. The SeaWolves will take on their rival, the Akron RubberDucks at 6:05 p.m. and gates will open at 5 p.m.

Fans can enjoy the Mega Blast fireworks from the field with the purchase of a light-up product at the UPMC Park Team Store on game day.

“The annual July 3 game at UPMC Park has drawn record crowds in recent seasons,” said Greg Coleman, president of the Erie SeaWolves. “We encourage fans to purchase their tickets at seawolves.com at least a week in advance to ensure they get a seat before they sell out.”

The team has also announced details for its annual All-American BBQ Picnic for the July 3 game. The 2023 all-you-can-eat menu includes: BBQ chicken breasts, pulled pork, cheeseburgers, Stouffer’s Mac & Cheese, Bush’s baked beans, potato salad, cupcakes and fountain Pepsi drinks. The 90-minute buffet will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The All-American BBQ is available only with advance purchase (reservations close at noon on June 30) and is limited to the first 100 buyers. It cannot be purchased on game day. The total ticket price of $37 includes an Upper Box seat ticket with the picnic. Captain’s Club Members may add the BBQ to their ticket for $22 at the UPMC Park Ticket Office by June 30.

Tickets for the SeaWolves’ Independence Eve celebration are on sale now and can be purchased at the UPMC Park ticket office or online.