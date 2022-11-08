Erie Seawolves president Greg Coleman, assistant GM Greg Gania, infielder Quincy Nieporte, and manager Gabe Alvarez pose for picture prior to Erie’s game versus Altoona on September 10.

Courtesy of the Erie SeaWolves:

(Erie, PA) – The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that Quincy Nieporte has been named the 2022 Eastern League Most Valuable Player. Nieporte, along with outfielder Parker Meadows, were both named to the Eastern League season-ending All-Star team.

EASTERN LEAGUE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER & EASTERN LEAGUE ALL-STAR – QUINCY NIEPORTE

Quincy Nieporte becomes the second player in SeaWolves history to win MVP honors, joining Steven Moya who won the award in 2014.

Nieporte played in 123 games for the SeaWolves in 2022, hitting .270 with a league-leading 31 home runs and 91 RBIs. He also led the league with 58 extra-base hits and 246 total bases. His .536 slugging percentage and .867 on-base percentage were second-best in the league. Nieporte became only the fourth player in SeaWolves history to hit 30 or more home runs in a single season joining Moya (35 in 2014), Kurt Airoso (34 in 2004) and Mike Rivera (33 in 2001).

Nieporte was also named to the season-ending Eastern League All-Star team at first base. It is the second time in his affiliated baseball career that he has been named a season-ending All-Star. He also earned the honor in 2017 with the GCL Phillies.

Nieporte was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 26th round of the 2017 draft out of Florida State. He spent three seasons in the Phillies system before spending two seasons in Independent ball in both the Frontier League and Atlantic League. Nieporte was the Frontier League MVP in 2021 while playing for the Schaumburg Boomers (IND). He signed with the Tigers as a Minor League free agent prior to the 2022 season.

“I’m very grateful for the people that were in my corner from the beginning, helping me accomplish not only the honor of MVP but getting back into affiliated baseball once again. Without Kenny Graham and Jamie Bennett’s persistence in getting my name out there to the Detroit Tigers, and Ryan Garko taking the chance on me, this would never have been possible. I really wanted to win this award to prove that the Tigers made the right choice and to add a little more confidence for them that our organization as a whole is moving in the right direction. Plus, I’d be lying if my family and I weren’t trying to make some serious noise with my ability on a bigger stage after winning MVP last season in Independent baseball.” – Quincy Nieporte on winning the Eastern League Most Valuable Player Award.

EASTERN LEAGUE ALL-STAR – PARKER MEADOWS

Parker Meadows, the number 16 prospect in the Tigers system according to MLB.com, has been named a season-ending All-Star for the first time in his career.

Meadows began the season with Class-A West Michigan where he played in 14 games, hitting .230 with four home runs and seven RBIs. He was promoted to Erie on April 25. In 113 games for the SeaWolves, Meadows was fifth in the Eastern League with a .275 batting average. He clubbed 16 home runs and drove in 51 runs. Overall, his 20 home runs and 58 RBIs between the two affiliates were both career-highs. Meadows was tied for fourth in the league with six triples. He finished eighth in the Eastern League with a .354 on-base percentage and an .820 OPS. His 117 hits were the circuit’s ninth-best total in 2022.

Meadows was drafted by the Tigers in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Grayson High School in Loganville, GA.