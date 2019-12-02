PA Attorney General Shapiro Going to Bat to Try to Save SeaWolves

Breaking News
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro wrote a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred regarding the plan to possibly eliminate 42 Minor League Baseball teams across the country, including three in Pennsylvania.

AG Shapiro wrote in his letter, in part:

“The majestic celebration, however, stands in stark juxtaposition with the recent reports that under your leadership, Major League Baseball is planning to eliminate 42 Minor League Baseball clubs across the country, including three in Pennsylvania. These teams are integral parts of our communities, providing jobs for players and staff, creating a shared interest in the success of our teams, and giving back to those in need. The elimination of these community institutions will harm the residents of their host cities with effects reverberating throughout our Commonwealth.”

 PA ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH SHAPIRO

You can read the full letter to the MLB Commissioner below:

“To eliminate these three Pennsylvania teams creates serious legal questions and may prompt me to take legal action to protect our communities that would be harmed. It is my hope that legal action is not required and that we can determine a way forward that will not endanger these important assets to our Commonwealth. I thank you for your attention and respectfully urge you to reconsider your plans to eliminate Minor League Baseball in Erie, Williamsport, and State College.”

PA ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH SHAPIRO

