Debuting in Double-A this spring with Erie, SeaWolves’ infielder Colt Keith has been promoted to Triple-A Toledo at the midway point of the Minor League season.

Keith hit 14 home runs and 18 doubles, batting .325 at the plate in his first season in Double-A.

The 2020 fifth round pick of the Tigers helped Erie clinch a playoff berth with the SeaWolves (37-31) winning the first half southwest division championship.

We caught up with SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman for his reaction on the call-up for Keith.