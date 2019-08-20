Richmond Grand Slam in 10th Dooms SeaWolves 7-3

ERIE (41-17) 3-6-1

RICHMOND (24-34) 7-9-0

BOX SCORE

The first place Erie SeaWolves suffered an extra innings loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a 7-3 final in 10 innings on Monday night at The Diamond. The loss, coupled with a Bowie win over Binghamton, puts the Erie lead in the Western Division at two games over the Baysox with 14 games remaining.

Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Richmond starter Ryan Halstead. Derek Hill led off the game with a double and Josh Lester walked with one out. A double steal attempt proved costly as Hill was thrown out at third. Kody Eaves followed with a base hit, plating Lester for a 1-0 lead.

Richmond promptly tied the game in the bottom of the first with two outs when Joey Bart homered off of Erie starter Anthony Castro.

The Squirrels would take the lead in the bottom of the third. Johneshwy Fargas walked with two outs and was doubled home by Heliot Ramos for a 2-1 lead.

The ‘Wolves tied the game in the top of the fourth. Lester led off with a double and moved to third on an Eaves base hit. Cam Gibson lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Lester.

Richmond regained the lead in the fifth. Zach Houchins led off with a single. Ryan Howard followed with bunt and on an errant throw from Issac Paredes, the runners got to second and third. Fargas laid down a squeeze bunt, scoring Houchins for a 3-2 lead.

Erie trailed into the ninth against reliever Carlos Navas. Navas had retired 10 straight before Lester crushed a game-tying, solo home run to right. The long ball was his team-leading 16th of the season.

Ethan DeCaster, who pitched a scoreless eighth, came back out for the ninth. He issued a one-out walk to Jalen Miller. Miller advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout. DeCaster induced an inning-ending groundout off the bat of Howard to send the game into the 10th.

Erie started the top of the 10th with Cole Peterson as the free runner on second. Squirrels reliever Sam Wolff set down the side in order sending the game into the bottom of the 10th tied.

In the last of the 10th, Howard began as the free runner on second for the Squirrels against reliever Jose Fernandez. Bryce Johnson was intentionally walked, putting two on for Fargas. Fargas attempted to bunt but popped out. Ramos followed with a broken-bat single, loading the bases. Fernandez struck out Bart for the second out of the inning before giving up a game-ending, pinch-hit grand slam to Jacob Heyward.

Wolff (2-0) earned the win tossing a scoreless 10th and Fernandez (1-1) took the loss.

Castro took a no-decision despite a quality start. He allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits with a walk and eight strikeouts in seven strong innings of work.

Erie looks to bounce back on Tuesday night against Richmond at 6:35 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (11-4, 2.47 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Brandon Lawson (5-8, 3.63 ERA).