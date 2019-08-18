ScoreStream

Rosa’s Three-Run Homer Lifts SeaWolves Past Akron 3-2

Erie Seawolves

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eastern League:

Erie SeaWolves 3 – Akron 2

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar