by: Michael Fenner
Posted: Mar 28, 2023 / 07:19 PM EDT
Updated: Mar 28, 2023 / 07:19 PM EDT
The Erie SeaWolves introduced a new promotion with the club set to become the “Erie Pepperoni balls” as the club will wear special uniforms for games on August 4th and 5th against Harrisburg.
