SeaWolves announce over $25k in total donations from ‘Wonders Night’

On Friday, the Erie SeaWolves announced Wonders Night at UPMC Park raised $25,500 in donations to the event’s non-profit partner, NoticeAbility.

The donation is the highest charitable amount raised on a game day in SeaWolves team history.

The money raised from the event came from an exclusive VIP session with The Wonders, a separate autograph session and an on-field jersey and memorabilia auction.

SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman and Assistant GM of Communications Greg Gania virtually presented a giant check to Dean Bragonier, founder and Executive Dyslexic of NoticeAbility, and the Board of Directors of the organization.

“On behalf of The Wonders, myself, Tom Everett Scott, Ethan Embry and Steve Zahn, we are so grateful for the SeaWolves and all of Erie for creating this special opportunity to give back to NoticeAbility,” said Johnathon Schaech, an actor and board member of the non-profit. “In doing this event, we encouraged our dyslexic students to feel like they’re all a part of our band, The Wonders!”

NoticeAbility is dedicated to helping students with dyslexia identify their unique strengths and build self-esteem. They incorporate the neuroscience of dyslexia, the best practices of special education and the power of EdTech to construct enrichment curricula and instructor training programs for global distribution.

The SeaWolves continue their final homestand of the 2021 season Friday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels of the San Francisco Giants organization at 6:05 p.m.

