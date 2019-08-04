1  of  2
Breaking News
Second Mass Shooting in Dayton,Ohio less than 14 hours after El Paso JET 24 – FOX 66 changes frequencies: What you need to know

SeaWolves Beat Fisher Cats 3-2 in Series Finale Behind Wentz’ Strong Debut

Erie Seawolves

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL:

Erie SeaWolves 3 – New Hampshire 2

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar