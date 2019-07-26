SeaWolves Beat Thunder Twice in Thursday Doubleheader

TRENTON (16-19) 8-15-0

ERIE (25-9) 9-10-0

BOX SCORE

The SeaWolves took down the Trenton Thunder in walk off fashion, 9-8, in game one of Thursday night’s doubleheader at UPMC Park.

Trenton struck first in the top of the first inning against Erie starter Tarik Skubal when Hoy Jun Park led off with a solo home run.

Erie responded in the last of the first against Thunder starter Nick Green. Derek Hill and Isaac Paredes started the frame with back-to-back walks. Jose Azocar singled home Hill, tying the game. With one out, Daniel Pinero doubled home Paredes for a 2-1 lead.

The Thunder tied the game in the second. Brandon Wagner walked with one out and moved into scoring position on a two-out Gosuke Katoh single. Park singled home Wagner to tie it.

Trenton regained the lead in the third. Chris Gittens led off with a double and moved to third on a Mandy Alvarez single. Wagner singled home Gittens with two outs for a 3-2 lead.

The ‘Wolves answered in the bottom of the third. Paredes led off with a double and Azocar put runners on the corners with a base hit through the left side. Frank Schwindel doubled home both baserunners for a 4-3 lead. Schwindel moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Kody Eaves sacrifice fly making it 5-3. Cam Gibson then walked with two outs and moved to second on a wild pitch. He scored on a Sergio Alcantara knock for a 6-3 advantage.

Trenton struck back again in the top of the fourth. Katoh led off with a double and Park singled, putting runners on the corners. With one out, Skubal was lifted in favor of Nolan Blackwood. Gittens singled home Katoh, cutting the lead down to a pair of runs. Alvarez grounded out, scoring Park making it a one-run game.

Erie went back ahead by two in the bottom of the fourth against reliever Greg Weissert. With two outs, Azocar walked and stole second. He scored on a Schwindel base hit to make it 7-5.

The Thunder tied the game in the fifth against reliever Nolan Blackwood. Rashad Crawford led off with a walk and Wagner singled. Ryan Lidge laid down a sacrifice bunt, pushing both runners into scoring position. Katoh singled home Crawford, cutting the Erie lead down to a run once again. Trenton would load the bases and Blackwood hit Matt Lipka to score the game-tying run.

Reliever Ethan DeCaster worked a scoreless sixth despite allowing a pair of two-out baserunners and he would return in the seventh. Katoh led off with a double and scored on a Park single, giving the Thunder an 8-7 lead.

Trenton reliever Daniel Alverez struck out the side in the Erie sixth and came back out, looking to preserve the game. Alvarez walked Eaves to start the inning. Gibson followed with an RBI triple to the gap in right-center, tying the game 8-8. With one out, Chace Numata lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Gibson, giving Erie the 9-8 win. It was the eighth walk-off win of the season for the ‘Wolves.

DeCaster (3-1) earned the win in relief allowing a run on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts in two innings.

Alvarez (5-2) took the loss allowing two runs on one hit with a walk and four strikeouts.

TRENTON (16-20) 1-9-1

ERIE (26-9) 5-5-0

BOX SCORE

The SeaWolves built an early lead in game two of Thursday night’s doubleheader and completed the twin bill sweep with a 5-1 win at UPMC Park.

Erie took the lead in the last of the first inning against Trenton starter Janson Junk. Derek Hill led off and connected on a first pitch fastball that he put over the wall in left for a 1-0 lead. The home run for Hill was his 12th long ball of the season.

The SeaWolves struck with two outs in the third inning, adding to their lead. Jose Azocar singled up the middle to keep the inning alive for Frank Schwindel. Schwindel doubled off the wall in left, scoring Azocar from first for a 2-0 lead.

The ‘Wolves took advantage of Trenton walks in the fourth. Josh Lester, Cam Gibson and Sergio Alcantara all walked to start the frame, loading the bases with no outs. Joey Morgan and Hill followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies to give Erie a 4-0 advantage.

The lone Trenton run came in the top of the fifth against Erie starter Anthony Castro. With two outs, Ben Ruta doubled and moved to third on a balk. Chris Gittens singled home Ruta making it 4-1.

Erie went back ahead by four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Lester led off and clobbered a solo home run to right. It was Lester’s 12th home run of the season, tying him with Hill and Kody Eaves for the team lead.

Erie reliever Drew Carlton tossed the final 1.1 innings of the game, earning his 12th save in as many chances.

Castro (4-2) earned his first win since June 26. He allowed a run on seven hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Junk (0-1) took the loss for Trenton allowing four runs on four this with five walks and three strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

The doubleheaders sweep, coupled with a Bowie loss on Thursday, brings the SeaWolves to within a half game of the Baysox for first place in the Western Division.

The SeaWolves will look to match their longest winning streak of the season (six games) on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Righty Casey Mize (6-0, 2.05 ERA) takes the mound for Erie in his first UPMC Park start since returning from the Injured List. Mize will be opposed by RHP Nick Nelson.

