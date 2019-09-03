SeaWolves Catcher Numata Passes Away at 27

Erie SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata passed away on Monday after suffering a skateboarding accident last Friday.

The Detroit Tigers released a statement on the passing of Numata:

“The Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chace Numata, who was a catcher for our Double A affiliate in Erie. Though this was his first year with our organization, Chace was beloved by many from our major league club through all levels of player development. system. He had an engaging personality that quickly established him as a leader on and off the field, and his presence will be forever remembered in our organization and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates, and coaches.”

-Detroit Tigers