ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves started their home series against the Akron RubberDucks with a win on Tuesday, 7-3.

The Erie SeaWolves host the Akron RubberDucks. @JET24Sports @erie_seawolves pic.twitter.com/4pUH0JfJQR — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 26, 2023

Erie arrived for Wednesday’s game with the same mentality.

Left-handed pitcher Brant Hurter started on the rubber for Erie.

He went for six innings and struck out seven.

Newcomer Jace Jung made his first Double-A hit, an RBI single to put the SeaWolves up 3-1.

Erie went on to win 7-5.

The same teams place again on Thursday at 6:05 p.m.