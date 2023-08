SeaWolves catcher Dillon Dingler has been promoted from Erie to Triple-A Toledo.

Dingler has spent parts of the past three seasons with the club.

Beginning this season on the injured list, the Erie catcher appeared in 51 games with the SeaWolves.

He hit .253, driving in 41 runs and hitting nine home runs during the 2023 Eastern League season, helping Erie clinch a first half southwest division championship and playoff berth.