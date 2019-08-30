SeaWolves Drop Home Finale 9-5 To Richmond, Erie Trails Bowie By Two Games With Four to Play

RICHMOND (27-39) 9-13-1

ERIE (43-25) 5-9-0

BOX SCORE

The SeaWolves dropped their fifth straight game as they suffered a series sweep at the hands of the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a 9-5 final at UPMC Park.

Richmond took the lead in the fourth inning against Erie starter Anthony Castro. Zach Houchins walked with two outs and Jin-De Jhang homered to right for a 2-0 lead.

The Squirrels added to their lead in the fifth. Jalen Miller walked with one out and Joey Bart connected on an opposite-field, two-run home run for a 4-0 lead. Heliot Ramos followed with a triple and scored on a Gio Brusa base hit for a 5-0 lead.

Erie responded in the fifth against Richmond starter Ryan Halstead. Kody Clemens led off with a double and moved to third on a Kody Eaves base knock. Cam Gibson followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Clemens to make it a 5-1 game. Derek Hill singled, putting two on base for Isaac Paredes. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third and Paredes lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Eaves. Hill stole third and scored on a throwing error, closing the gap to two runs.

Richmond added to its lead in the seventh against Erie reliever Trent Szkutnik. Miller led off with a walk and moved into scoring position on a Bart single. Ramos singled home Miller making it 6-3. With one out, Ryan Howard belted a three-run home run for a 9-3 advantage.

The SeaWovles got two back in the last of the eighth against Richmond reliever Jamie Callahan. Jose Azocar walked with one out and moved into scoring position on a Kade Scivicque base hit. Josh Lester doubled home Azocar and Daniel Pinero singled home Scivicque to make it 9-5. Erie would not get any closer.

Halstead (3-6) earned the win allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts in five innings.

Castro (5-3) took the loss allowing five runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

The SeaWolves begin a four-game series against the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Joey Wentz (2-0, 2.21 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against LHP Tanner Tully (8-11, 4.56 ERA).