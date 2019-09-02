SeaWolves Eliminated From Playoff Contention With 5-1 Loss at Akron

ERIE 1-4-2

AKRON 5-7-0

BOX SCORE

The SeaWolves could not overcome a big fifth inning as they fell to the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday night at Canal Park by a 5-1 final. The loss eliminated the SeaWolves from playoff contention.

Erie jumped ahead against Kyle Dowdy in the top of the third inning. Derek Hill was hit by a pitch with one out and exited the game as a precaution. Isaac Paredes followed with a double and moved pinch runner Kody Clemens to third. Jose Azocar lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Clemens for a 1-0 lead.

SeaWolves starter Alex Faedo was solid in three scoreless innings. He struck out four, allowing one hit with no walks but was forced to exit given it was his first outing since returning from the Injured List.

Akron tied the game in the fourth against Erie reliever Joe Navilhon when Trenton Brooks connected on a two-out, solo home run to right.

The Ducks then took a commanding lead in the fifth. Mitch Longo led off with a walk and scored on a Connor Smith double for a 2-1 lead. Logan Ice singled home Smith with one out for a 3-1 advantage. With two outs, Nolan Jones belted a two-run home run for a 5-1 lead.

The SeaWolves attempted to rally late. In the eighth inning, Cam Gibson led off with a walk and Cole Peterson singled, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Dalbert Siri entered and quickly set down the side in order.

In the top of the ninth, Siri retired Kade Scivicque for the first out. Josh Lester struck out but reached on a wild pitch. Daniel Pinero singled to put a pair on base. Akron brought in lefty Hector Hernandez who struck out Kody Eaves for the second out but walked Gibson, loading the bases. Peterson was the ‘Wolves last hope. He worked a 3-2 count before bouncing out to the first baseman to end the game.

Dowdy (1-1) earned the win allowing a run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Navilhon (1-3) took the loss allowing five runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout in 1.2 innings.

Hernandez earned the save and it was his first of the season.

Erie and Akron wrap up the regular season on Monday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.