Erie SeaWolves team owner Fernando Aguirre confirms that Minor League baseball will be here to stay long-term with the Erie SeaWolves and Erie Events agreeing on a new 10-year lease at UPMC Park this week.

This agreement also keeps the Erie double-A baseball club affiliated with the MLB Detroit Tigers over that period of time.

The SeaWolves, who have been affiliated with the Tigers since 2001, will continue that partnership through the 2030 season.