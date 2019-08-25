SeaWolves Fall 3-2 in Series Finale at Harrisburg, Remain Tied Atop Division







ERIE (43-21) 2-3-0

HARRISBURG (29-31) 3-8-0

BOX SCORE

The first place SeaWolves suffered their second straight series loss as they fell to the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field by a 3-2 final.

Harrisburg took the lead in the fourth against Erie starter Matt Manning. Adrian Sanchez led off with a walk and stole second. He scored on a Michael Taylor double for a 1-0 lead. Ian Sagdal followed with a double to plate Taylor for a 2-0 lead. With one out, Nick Banks singled home Sagdal for a 3-0 lead.

The SeaWolves cut into the Harrisburg lead in the fifth against starter Kyle McGowin. Cam Gibson walked with one out and stole second. Jon Rosoff walked with two outs. A double steal moved the runners to second and third. With Derek Hill batting, a wild pitch scored Gibson making it a 3-1 game. Hill walked and Isaac Paredes singled home Rosoff to cut the Harrisburg lead down to a run.

The Senators bullpen of Jacob Condra-Bogan, Andrew Istler and Aaron Barrett held the SeaWolves without a hit over the final 4.1 innings. Condra-Bogan (7-4) earned the win tossing 2.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts. Barrett worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his league-leading 30th save.

Manning (11-5) was the tough luck loser in the game. He allowed three runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings. It was the first loss for Manning since June 14.

The SeaWolves return to UPMC Park on Monday night as they begin their final homestand of the season against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05 p.m.





