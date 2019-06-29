SeaWolves Fall 7-4 To Senators

HARRISBURG (3-6) 7-17-2

ERIE (8-2) 4-7-0

BOX SCORE

The SeaWolves fell behind early and count not bounce back as their four-game winning streak was snapped by the Harrisburg Senators, 7-4, on Friday night at UPMC Park. Despite the loss, the SeaWolves remain atop the Western Division second half standings.

The Senators jumped ahead in the opening frame against Erie starter Spenser Watkins. Luis Garcia led off with a double and Adrian Sanchez singled to put a pair on for Ian Sagdal. A wild pitch scored Garcia for a 1-0 lead. Sagdal doubled home Sanchez for a 2-0 lead. Tres Barrera followed with a double and Dante Bichette singled home both runners for a 4-0 Harrisburg lead.

The Senators added onto their lead in the second. Hunter Jones led off with a base hit and advanced to second on a Garcia bunt single. Jones scored on a Sagdal double for a 5-0 lead.

The SeaWolves responded in the bottom of the third against Harrisburg starter Wil Crowe. Cole Peterson reached on an error and scored on a Chace Numata double making it 5-1. Luke Burch extended his hitting streak to nine straight games with a bunt single, putting runners on the corners. Cam Gibson hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Numata to make it 5-2. Isaac Paredes followed and sent a two-run home run over the wall in left to make it a one-run game at 5-4. The home run for Paredes was his fifth of the season.

Harrisburg responded in the top of the fourth. With one out, Sanchez singled and stole second. He came in to score on Sagdal’s third double of the game making it 6-4.

The Senators added one more run in the top of the ninth inning and held on for the three-run win.

Crowe (7-5) earned the win for the Senators allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts in seven innings.

Aaron Barrett earned his 15th save working the final two innings of the game.

Watkins (2-1) took the loss allowing six runs on 12 hits with a walk and three strikeouts in six innings.

The SeaWolves and Senators meet in the third game of the series on Saturday night at UPMC Park at 7:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (4-5, 3.35 ERA) takes the mound for the SeaWolves against RHP Tyler Mapes (3-3, 4.30 ERA).

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 – Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks: Join us for spectacular post-game Zambelli fireworks set to the hits of Huey Lewis and the News thanks to Rebich Investments.

Fans can purchase a light up product from the SeaWolves Team Store to watch the fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout.

Wine Tasting Night: Fans 21 & up can register to sample wines from Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co. For $25, fans can purchase a special game ticket which includes light snacks and nine wine samples.

Pre-Game Autograph Session: Before the game, fans can meet C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store to get an autograph thanks to Plyler Entry Systems.