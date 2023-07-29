ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)– The Erie SeaWolves hosted the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday, game five of their series.

Erie looking to recover from Friday’s loss.

The SeaWolves caught an early lead in the second innings, 2-0.

Top of the 5th

The SeaWolves are up 2-0 against the RubberDucks.

Top of the 5th

The SeaWolves are up 2-0 against the RubberDucks.

Ty Madden is on the mound for Erie.

The RubberDucks tied things up in the top of the eighth and push the game into extra innings.

Akron goes on to win 9-2 after Bryce Ball hit a grand slam.

Additional transactions that have been made prior to Saturdays game, right-handed pitcher Layne Henderson is off to Toldeo.

The SeaWolves have added right-handed pitcher Michael Bienlien from West Michigan.