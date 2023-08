ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves wrapped up their home series against the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday.

Brant Hurter started on the rubber for Erie.

He went over four innings and threw six strike outs.

Chris Meyers hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

Erie fell to Harrisburg 8-4.

Next the SeaWolves travel to Altoona to play the Curve on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.