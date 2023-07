ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie SeaWovles were up 3-2 in their series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies heading into game six on Sunday.

Ty Madden started on the rubber for Erie.

He went five innings, let up two hits and one run.

All while striking out ten and marking a career high.

The Seawolves fell to the Rumble Ponies 2-0.

Next up for Erie, they travel home to play a series with the Akron RubberDucks.

The first game is on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.