Despite the colder temperatures, Erie SeaWolves fans made their way to UPMC Park for an afternoon baseball game.

Several fans chose to go to the game despite what some would describe as winter weather.

Fans in attendance said they came prepared with blankets and warm coats.

Others say they want to watch some baseball no matter the conditions, especially after so many events were cancelled in the last two years.

“My sister is always cold, so she’s freezing. I think it’s wonderful, it’s a beautiful day. After the snow yesterday morning, it’s a beautiful day today,” said Brenda Collazo, Attending SeaWolves game.

“It’s not snowing like yesterday, it’s sunny. We had tickets for opening day and it was too cold. Today, it is so much better,” said Tina Maldonado, Attending SeaWolves game.

“Baseball should be played in any weather. It’s not raining so let’s play ball!” said David Bryson, attending SeaWolves game.