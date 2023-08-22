The Erie SeaWolves may be winding down the regular season, but that just means a chance to gear up for the playoffs.

On Tuesday, the team announced that tickets for the playoffs are on sale for both the Eastern League Division Series games and the Eastern League Championship Series games.

The Howlers have clinched home-field advantage for both as they lean into the post-season. SeaWolves President Greg Coleman talked to us about the excitement building for the team.

“You know they work really hard and they’re trying to get to the big leagues, but they wanna win. They want to celebrate and pop their champagne bottles and celebrate as well. I know they enjoyed winning that first half title, but that’s not the whole thing — they want a ring,” said Coleman.

The first game of the division series is away on Sept. 19, but the action comes home to UPMC Park on Sept. 21.

Tickets are available online or at the UPMC Park ticket office.