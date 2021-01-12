SeaWolves finalize staff for 2021 season

The Erie SeaWolves and Detroit Tigers released this year’s managers and baseball staffs for the 2021 baseball season including Arnie Beyeler leading the double-A club following last year’s canceled season.

Per the Erie SeaWolves, Mark Johnson, Adam Melhuse, Tony Smith, Chris Vick and Phil Hartt will be on staff in Erie this spring.

FIELD STAFF BIOS

ARNIE BEYELER – MANAGER

Arnie Beyeler joined the Detroit Tigers organization in 2020, marking his 29th year as a manager, coach or scout in professional baseball. The Moab, Utah native spent the 2019 season as the first base coach for the Baltimore Orioles. Prior to his time with the Orioles, he managed the Miami Marlins Triple-A club in New Orleans for three seasons (2016-18).

Beyeler previously managed in the Eastern League with the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) from 2007-2010. He led the Sea Dogs to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2007 and 2008. Beyeler served as first base coach when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2013. Beyeler spent six seasons in the minor leagues with the Tigers from 1986-1991, reaching Triple-A Toledo. Following his playing career, he remained with the Tigers organization as an Area Scout from 1992-1996.

MARK JOHNSON – PITCHING COACH

Mark Johnson returns to the SeaWolves in 2021 to serve as pitching coach. Johnson is the first former SeaWolves pitcher to be named the team’s pitching coach. He pitched parts of three seasons (2002-03, 2005) with Erie.

2021 will be Johnson’s 15th year as coach in the Tigers organization. Prior to joining the SeaWolves staff in 2019, he served in the same role with Class-A Advanced Lakeland (2017-18), Class-A West Michigan (2008-12, 2015-16), Class-A Connecticut (2013-14), and Class-A Oneonta (2007).

Johnson was a first-round selection by the Houston Astros in the 1996 June draft. He pitched nine seasons with the Astros (1997), Florida Marlins (1998), New York Yankees (1999), Tigers (2000-03, 2005), Milwaukee Brewers (2002), and Los Angeles Dodgers (2004) organizations. Johnson’s lone Major League experience was nine appearances during the 2000 season with the Tigers.

ADAM MELHUSE – HITTING COACH

Adam Melhuse joined the Tigers organization in 2020 to serve as the SeaWolves hitting coach. Prior to joining Erie, he served as a hitting coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, spending the 2019 season with Double-A Tulsa and the 2018 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was also the manager for Single-A Burlington in the Los Angeles Angels system for two seasons (2016-17). Before transitioning to coaching, Melhuse spent four seasons as an advanced scout for the Chicago Cubs.

Melhuse played for parts of eight years in the Major Leagues, spending time with the Dodgers (2000), Colorado Rockies (2000-01, 2008), Oakland Athletics (2003-07), and Texas Rangers (2007-08). In 311 career games, he hit .234 with 24 home runs and 98 RBI. He was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 13th round of the 1993 June draft.

TONY SMITH – DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

Tony Smith joined the Tigers organization in 2020 to serve as the developmental coach with the Erie SeaWolves. He previously was the pitching coach (2017-19) and bullpen coach (2016-17) with the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League.

Smith served as the Director of Pitching, Arm Care and Overhand Throwing at Athletes HQ (2018-19) and The Dugout (2016-18), both of which are specialized baseball and softball training facilities in Illinois. At both of those training facilities he regularly coached players using Driveline, Florida & Texas Baseball Ranch and OnBaseU protocols, functional movement screens, and Rapsodo devices.

Prior to transitioning to coaching, Smith pitched four seasons with various independent league teams, posting a 21-10 record and 4.73 ERA (266.2IP/140ER), while striking out 182 and walking 76.

CHRIS VICK – ATHLETIC TRAINER

In early 2020, Chris Vick was announced the Athletic Trainer of the SeaWolves. Prior to joining the SeaWolves, he served in the same capacity with Detroit Tigers affiliates at Class-A West Michigan (2019), Class-A Advanced Lakeland (2017-2018), Class-A Connecticut (2015-2016), and the Gulf Coast League Tigers (2014).

Vick previously served as an Assistant Athletic Training Intern with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in the Boston Red Sox organization (2013). He also served as a Strength and Conditioning Intern with the Class-A Lakewood BlueClaws in the Philadelphia Phillies organization (2012).

Vick completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in Athletic Training from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. He is a certified member of the National Athletic Trainers Association as well as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist by the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

PHIL HARTT – STRENGTH & CONDITIONING COACH

Phil Hartt joined the Tigers organization in 2019, serving as the Strength & Conditioning Coach for the Class-A West Michigan Whitecaps. He spent the three preceding seasons with the Minnesota Twins organization in Rookie-Level Elizabethton (2016), Class-A Cedar Rapids (2017), and Double-A Chattanooga (2018). Hartt played baseball and earned a degree in exercise science from Saginaw Valley State University.

ARNIE BEYELER CAREER

1992-96 Area Scout (Florida), Detroit Tigers

1997 Hitting Coach, Columbus Clippers, International League, AAA (Yankees)

1998-99 Hitting Coach, Norwich Navigators, Eastern League, AA (Yankees)

2000-01 Manager, Lowell Spinners, New York-Penn League, A (Red Sox)

2002 Manager, Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League, A (Red Sox)

2003-04 Manager, Stockton Ports, California League, A (Rangers)

2005 Manager, Bakersfield Blaze, California League, A (Rangers)

2006 Hitting Coach, Mobile BayBears, Southern League, AA (Padres)

2007-10 Manager, Portland Sea Dogs, Eastern League, AA (Red Sox)

2011-12 Manager, Pawtucket Red Sox, International League, AAA (Red Sox)

2013-15 First Base Coach, Boston Red Sox

2016-18 Manager, New Orleans Zephyrs/Baby Cakes, Pacific Coast League, AAA (Marlins)

2019 First Base Coach, Baltimore Orioles

2020 Manager, Erie SeaWolves, Eastern League, AA (Tigers)

ERIE SEAWOLVES MANAGERIAL HISTORY (1995-Present)

Manager Record Percentage

Scott Little (1995) 34-41 .453

Whitey Richardson (1996) 30-46 .395

Marty Brown (1997) 50-26 .657

Tracy Woodson (1998) 26-50 .347

Garry Templeton (1999) 81-61 .570

Don Wakamatsu (2000) 46-96 .324

Luis Pujols (2001) 84-58 .592

Kevin Bradshaw (2002-03) 124-159 .438

Rick Sweet (2004) 80-62 .563

Duffy Dyer (2005-06) 123-160 .434

Matt Walbeck (2007) 81-59 .561

Tom Brookens (2008-09) 139-144 .491

Phil Nevin (2010) 66-76 .465

Chris Cron (2011-13) 200-225 .470

Lance Parrish (2014-17) 262-303 .463

Andrew Graham (2018) 63-77 .450

Mike Rabelo (2019) 77-61 .558

Arnie Beyeler (2020) N/A* N/A

*No games played due to canceled Minor League Baseball season