The first game of a six-game series between Richmond and Erie has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at UPMC park on Thursday, April 21 beginning at 4:05PM.

Both games will be seven-inning contests and one ticket is good for both games with gates opening at 3PM.

Tickets to Tuesday’s postponed game can be exchanged for any remaining home game of the 2022 regular season for equal or lesser value.