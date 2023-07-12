Erie SeaWolves play-by-play broadcaster Greg Gania called a no-hitter when the Tigers took down the Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday, July 8th at Comerica Park.

Gania’s no-hitter call marked the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and first time the franchise did it as a combined no-hitter.

The Erie play-by-play broadcaster describes what went into that call along with the meaning of the moment.

ON-AIR ONLY:

Tonight at 6:20 pm in sports on @JET24Sports we will share the story of @Greg_Gania no-hitter call in Detroit from last weekend. The voice of the @erie_seawolves has called more than 2,500 Minor League games and while it wasn't his first MLB call, it was memorable: pic.twitter.com/f8ppZShGGe — Mike Fenner (@Fenner_6) July 12, 2023

Two former SeaWolves helped combine for the no-no hitter from the mound with Matt Manning starting and Alex Lange closing with the three-man no-hitter pulled off.

For the ninth time in franchise history, the @Tigers have thrown a no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/nE1b36VHno — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2023

Erie’s runs scored came by all former SeaWolves including Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter.

Teamwork makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/eOVKVFf4tO — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023

With fewer than 350 MLB no-hitters all-time, Erie’s Greg Gania (who has more than 2,500 Minor League baseball calls under his belt), is etched into MLB history with his call in game two of the three-game series for Tigers-Blue Jays.

*Photos courtesy of Detroit Tigers PR Staff