Erie SeaWolves play-by-play broadcaster Greg Gania called a no-hitter when the Tigers took down the Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday, July 8th at Comerica Park.
Gania’s no-hitter call marked the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and first time the franchise did it as a combined no-hitter.
The Erie play-by-play broadcaster describes what went into that call along with the meaning of the moment.
Two former SeaWolves helped combine for the no-no hitter from the mound with Matt Manning starting and Alex Lange closing with the three-man no-hitter pulled off.
Erie’s runs scored came by all former SeaWolves including Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter.
With fewer than 350 MLB no-hitters all-time, Erie’s Greg Gania (who has more than 2,500 Minor League baseball calls under his belt), is etched into MLB history with his call in game two of the three-game series for Tigers-Blue Jays.
*Photos courtesy of Detroit Tigers PR Staff