Voice of the Erie SeaWolves since 2006 and a professional play-by-play broadcaster for nearly two decades, Greg Gania reached a significant milestone in pro baseball broadcasts.

In Erie’s 4-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday, May 17th, Gania reached 2,500 pro baseball broadcasts.

Gania’s had the chance to call Detroit Tigers major league baseball during his time with the organization and hopes to reach the big league’s for good boasting a long, successful career to this point.