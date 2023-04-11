The big day is finally here — Erie SeaWolves have kicked off their home opener with a warm 60 degrees in the forecast.

Not only have fans been counting down the days, but so have local businesses. From parking to restaurants to hotels, several millions of dollars of economic impact is brought to the region every year that the SeaWolves provide to the community.

During the off-season, park management took a hard look at their concession menu to see where they could focus on more local partners.

“So we really try to take that aspect of our food and beverage and sort of localize it a little bit because we want to give back to those businesses, and it’s such a huge opportunity for them to not only market their products down here but for us to use them in the ballpark, and that puts money in their pockets,” said Greg Gania, SeaWolves assistant general manager.

As for business around the park, the start of this season is huge for their income also.

“We get people before the game, after the game, sometimes during the game…It’s really great,” said David Freeman, owner of Big Bar. “We’ve recently lost our hockey team so it’s a big welcome to have the SeaWolves come back.”

Big Bar is just a block away from the ballpark and is expecting an uptick of customers before and after the game.

“We love having the SeaWolves here. It’s a big asset to the whole city, especially downtown, and for us being so close, and this week is going to be fantastic. We got a whole week of the SeaWolves, and we’re really looking forward to it,” Freeman added.

One local business is rooting on the SeaWolves with a promotion aimed at showing your team spirit.

“Erie is so good to us, as far as community support, so we like to support the community. It’s a big day in Erie. Erie really does go all out for the SeaWolves and really enjoys it, so I thought we’d jump in on the fun,” said Jennifer Minski, owner, Popluck.

Popluck, a local popcorn shop, had a daily “roll call” promotion where if you wore SeaWolves gear, you could receive a free bag of generic Jenny popcorn.

“That means summer is coming and there’s no better place than to be in Erie for summer for sure,” Minski added.