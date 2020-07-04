SeaWolves Introduce Wonders Jerseys for 2021 One-Game Promotion

The Erie SeaWolves have released a new promotion for a single-game jersey featuring the Wonders that will be used for one game in the 2021 season.

It will pay an homage to the 25th anniversary of the movie That Thing You Do!

The nickname comes from the name of a fictitious rock band from Erie, Pennsylvania, featured in the movie, initially called the “Oneders” (like the number one, so it’s pronounced “Wonders”) but ultimately renamed as the Wonders.

The jerseys reflect the 60s-ish design of the band’s promotional materials used in the movie.