SeaWolves second baseman Jace Jung has been recognized for an outstanding Minor League Baseball season in 2023 with Erie winning a gold glove award.

Jung is one of the top prospects in the Detroit Tigers system.

Playing in 47 games once called up to Erie this past season, Jung’s 447 TC, .993 FPCT over 109 total Minor League Games helped earn him the award.

Jung helped the SeaWolves win their first Eastern League championship in 2023 also hitting 14 home runs to go along with 39 RBI, hitting .284 for his batting average during his stint with the SeaWolves.