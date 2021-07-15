SeaWolves Ladwig Makes Fan a Viral Sensation

When it comes to flipping down the sunglasses and not missing the action, one Erie fan has a hidden talent.

Notice the woman behind the dugout near SeaWolves outfielder Riley Greene’s left elbow. She goes from shades up to shades down with a simple nod. She never breaks rhythm and then applauds Greene’s at-bat.

This fun moment has gone viral thanks to SeaWolves pitcher A.J. Ladwig posting his video copy onto social media.

Since then, it has gotten nearly a million views and was mentioned by Barstool Sports and ESPN.