The Erie SeaWolves host Richmond Tuesday night at 6:35 pm at UPMC Park for game one of the best-of-three Eastern League Southwest divisional series.

Erie will host game one of the best-of-three before a road game Thursday and a game three Friday if necessary.

Should Erie win its first round series, the SeaWolves would host one last home game this season on Sunday, September 25th at 6:05 pm in game one of the EL championship series.