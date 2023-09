The Erie SeaWolves made team history winning their first Eastern League championship Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 6,113 at UPMC Park.

Play ball!⚾️

The Erie SeaWolves and Binghamton Rumble Ponies battle in game two.

Can the @erie_seawolves seal the deal and claim the EL title tonight?

Tune into @JET24Sports for full coverage and postgame. pic.twitter.com/1Qlotc6dXO — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 26, 2023

Erie defeated Binghamton 10-0 in game two of the 2023 Eastern League Championship series win the series 2-0 (9-6 game one win).

JET-24’s Mike Fenner has the highlights and JET-24’s Ashley Kaiser has a live report with post game reaction and celebration with the ball club.