SeaWolves Miss Opportunity For Three-Game Division Lead in Late 3-2 Loss to Akron

AKRON (22-33) 3-9-1

ERIE (40-16) 2-8-0

BOX SCORE

The first place SeaWolves had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Akron RubberDucks, 3-2, on Saturday night at UPMC Park. The loss, coupled with a Bowie loss at Altoona, keeps the SeaWolves lead in the Western Division at two games on the Baysox.

The RubberDucks took the lead in the fourth against Erie starter Casey Mize. Ernie Clement led off with a double and came home on a Nolan Jones single.

Erie quickly grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fourth against Akron starter Kyle Dowdy. Jose Azocar led off with his 19th double and scored on a Josh Lester double, tying the game. Lester later scored on a Cam Gibson groundout for a 2-1 lead.

Akron tied the game in the sixth. Mize retired the first two batters of the frame before giving up a double to Trenton Brooks. Nellie Rodriguez and Mitch Longo followed with back-to-back walks, loading the bases. Alex Call singled to left, plating Brooks. On the play, Gibson threw out Rodriguez trying to score from second, keeping the game tied.

The Ducks took the lead back in the top of the ninth against Erie reliever Nolan Blackwood when Alexis Pantoja led off with an opposite-field solo home run for a 3-2 advantage.

Akron reliever Jake Paulson (11-7) earned the win holding the SeaWolves scoreless for 3.2 innings. He allowed three hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Blackwood (5-4) took the loss allowing a run on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts in two innings.

Mize took the no-decision allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

The SeaWolves will look for a series win over the RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Lefty Tarik Skubal (1-1, 1.86 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against LHP Adam Scott (4-3, 3.45 ERA).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18 – Gates open at 12:30 p.m. | First pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Kids Crew Day: Every Sunday 1:35 P.M. game is a Kids Crew Day with free admission for members. Kids Crew membership is free for fans 12 & under thanks to Giant Eagle and STAR 104.

Family Fun Day: Erie Federal Credit Union members can use their Platinum MasterCard, debit card, or show their member ID to buy a regularly priced Sunday ticket and receive a voucher for a free Smith’s hot dog and fountain drink with each ticket purchased. Must be presented at time of purchase. Limit four per member.

Post-Game Catch on the Field: All fans are welcome to bring their glove and a ball to play catch in the outfield following the game.