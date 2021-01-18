SeaWolves offering Chace Numata scholarships again in 2021

For a second straight year, the Erie SeaWolves are offering area high school seniors scholarship opportunities with Chace Numata scholarships.

In 2020, the SeaWolves Community Fund awarded its first Chace Numata Scholarships in memory of our late friend and Erie SeaWolves teammate.

Last May, the club provided four (4) $1,000 and eight (8) $250 scholarships to Erie County high school seniors participating in varsity baseball or softball.

The team is excited to once again offer scholarships to deserving athletes in 2021.

While the cancellation of high school sports may have limited on-field accolades last spring, student-athletes are also considered based on other accomplishments and their positive impact on teammates and the lives of others.

This year’s application deadline is approaching quickly (must be postmarked by February 15, 2021).

If you believe a student-athlete at your school would be a strong candidate for the Chace Numata Scholarship, please direct them to https://www.milb.com/erie/community/numata-scholarship for more information.