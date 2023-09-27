Coming off of winning their first Eastern League championship, the Erie SeaWolves are offering fans a chance to get photos with the team trophy.

The SeaWolves will host a fan photo opportunity with the Eastern League Championship Trophy THIS SATURDAY.



Details: https://t.co/z3e517d3Yx pic.twitter.com/nfKzpSfL9i — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) September 27, 2023

The event will be held this Saturday at the UPMC Park team store from noon-3 pm.