The SeaWolves will face 2023 MLB number one overall draft pick Paul Skenes Friday when the Altoona Curve take the field at UPMC Park.

The number one overall pick from the 2023 MLB Draft and top Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, Paul Skenes, is expected to make his next start against the SeaWolves on Friday at UPMC Park.



Get your tickets here: https://t.co/8jTZUxqc7j pic.twitter.com/kApCtmi6T3 — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) August 27, 2023

Skenes made his double-A debut last Saturday at PNG Field with the Curve against Akron.

SeaWolves team president Greg Coleman previews Erie’s upcoming series with Altoona @erie_seawolves https://t.co/Akd9Nfj9wR — Mike Fenner (@Fenner_6) August 29, 2023

The Pirates’ draft pick out of LSU helped guide the Tigers to a College World Series National Championship in Omaha this past June.

SeaWolves team president Greg Coleman says tickets are going fast for Erie-Altoona for Friday’s 6:05 pm first pitch at UPMC Park.