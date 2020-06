Over 6,000 fans packed the new downtown ballpark on June 20, 1995. In dramatic fashion, Jose Guillen belted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth as the Erie SeaWolves rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Jamestown Jammers.

Since that magical night, roughly 1,600 minor league games have been played and the stadium has been named twice--Jerry Uht Park and UPMC Park.