Coming off their Eastern League championship series appearance, expectations are high around the Erie SeaWolves with manager Gabe Alvarez returning for a second season to lead the team.

The ball club released its 2023 opening day roster with the SeaWolves getting set for their season opener Thursday, April 6th at 6:35 p.m. in Akron.

Erie’s home opener is Tuesday, April 11th at 6:05 p.m. against Altoona.

Here are the opening day roster names for the club by position:

Pitchers:

  • Wilmer Flores
  • Sawyer Gipson-Long
  • Ty Madden
  • Dylan Smith
  • Brant Hurter
  • Austin Bergner
  • Yaya Chentouf
  • Angel DeJesus
  • Dario Gardea
  • Layne Henderson
  • Chance Kirby
  • Billy Lescher
  • Aneurys Zabala
  • Jake Higginbotham
  • Adam Wolf

Catchers:

  • Josh Crouch
  • Julio Rodriguez
  • Mario Feliciano

Infielders:

  • Jake Holton
  • Gage Workman
  • Trei Cruz
  • Colt Keith
  • Johnny Valente
  • Corey Joyce

Outfielders:

  • Daniel Cabrera
  • Bryant Packard
  • Diego Rincones
  • Grant Witherspoon

On the seven-day injured list includes:

Elvis Alvarado, Dillon Dingler, Max Green, Sean Guenther, Zach Hess, Andrew Navigato and Steele Walker.