Coming off their Eastern League championship series appearance, expectations are high around the Erie SeaWolves with manager Gabe Alvarez returning for a second season to lead the team.
The ball club released its 2023 opening day roster with the SeaWolves getting set for their season opener Thursday, April 6th at 6:35 p.m. in Akron.
Erie’s home opener is Tuesday, April 11th at 6:05 p.m. against Altoona.
Here are the opening day roster names for the club by position:
Pitchers:
- Wilmer Flores
- Sawyer Gipson-Long
- Ty Madden
- Dylan Smith
- Brant Hurter
- Austin Bergner
- Yaya Chentouf
- Angel DeJesus
- Dario Gardea
- Layne Henderson
- Chance Kirby
- Billy Lescher
- Aneurys Zabala
- Jake Higginbotham
- Adam Wolf
Catchers:
- Josh Crouch
- Julio Rodriguez
- Mario Feliciano
Infielders:
- Jake Holton
- Gage Workman
- Trei Cruz
- Colt Keith
- Johnny Valente
- Corey Joyce
Outfielders:
- Daniel Cabrera
- Bryant Packard
- Diego Rincones
- Grant Witherspoon
On the seven-day injured list includes:
Elvis Alvarado, Dillon Dingler, Max Green, Sean Guenther, Zach Hess, Andrew Navigato and Steele Walker.