Coming off their Eastern League championship series appearance, expectations are high around the Erie SeaWolves with manager Gabe Alvarez returning for a second season to lead the team.

The ball club released its 2023 opening day roster with the SeaWolves getting set for their season opener Thursday, April 6th at 6:35 p.m. in Akron.

Erie’s home opener is Tuesday, April 11th at 6:05 p.m. against Altoona.

Here are the opening day roster names for the club by position:

Pitchers:

Wilmer Flores

Sawyer Gipson-Long

Ty Madden

Dylan Smith

Brant Hurter

Austin Bergner

Yaya Chentouf

Angel DeJesus

Dario Gardea

Layne Henderson

Chance Kirby

Billy Lescher

Aneurys Zabala

Jake Higginbotham

Adam Wolf

Catchers:

Josh Crouch

Julio Rodriguez

Mario Feliciano

Infielders:

Jake Holton

Gage Workman

Trei Cruz

Colt Keith

Johnny Valente

Corey Joyce

Outfielders:

Daniel Cabrera

Bryant Packard

Diego Rincones

Grant Witherspoon

On the seven-day injured list includes:

Elvis Alvarado, Dillon Dingler, Max Green, Sean Guenther, Zach Hess, Andrew Navigato and Steele Walker.