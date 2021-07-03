SeaWolves release updated parking information for remainder of 2021 season

The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have issued the following parking advisory for this weekend and all remaining 2021 home games at UPMC Park.

The parking lot immediately south of UPMC Park on East 10th Street has been permanently closed beginning TODAY due to pending construction unaffiliated with team or stadium operations. Metered street parking is available within walking distance of UPMC Park’s main entrance (near East 9th and French Streets). The nearest available parking garage is at 25 East 10th Street (Garage E, located next to the Renaissance Centre and Cloud 9). Additional downtown parking garage information can be found at: www.ErieParking.com.