The second half of the Minor League Baseball’s Eastern League season begins for Erie on Wednesday night when the SeaWolves host Akron (6:05 pm at UPMC Park).

Erie went 37-31 in the first half, securing a playoff berth come September by virtue of finishing first in the Eastern League Southwest Division at the midway point of the season.

We spoke with SeaWolves’ Team President Greg Coleman about what it means for the club with another half of the regular season remaining.